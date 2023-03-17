Gangster being used by big forces: Balkaur

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 16

Reacting to the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, father of singer Shubhdeep Singh (Sidhu Moosewala) Balkaur Singh Sidhu said it was one of the most unfortunate things to happen and had made the mockery of law.

Sidhu was here today to attend the techno-cultural feast ‘Anand Utsav 2023’ dedicated to the singer at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. Moosewala was a former student of this college.

Masterminds roaming free Action is being taken against those who executed the murder of my son but the masterminds are still roaming scot-free. —Balkaur Singh, Singer’s father

“Bishnoi is being made a hero in front of the public but the reality is that he is being used and there are big forces behind him. Bishnoi’s interview is an HD video and has been edited and only those parts which someone wanted to show to the public are being shown in the interview. The police might deny it being shot in a Punjab jail, but the reality is that it has been shot in the state and has raised a question mark,” he said.

“Many videos from the past, which were against the singer, have surfaced on the internet since yesterday. All this propaganda is being done as my son’s first death anniversary is approaching and they do not want people to gather at the barsi function planned for March 19. The singer has made a huge space in the people’s heart and nobody can snatch it,” said the father.

“Action is being taken against those who executed the murder of my son but the masterminds are still roaming scot-free,” said he.

“Moosewala was on the peak of his career and he alone used to cover 50 per cent of the Punjabi music industry and the aim was to remove him. Even I am unaware of who was behind my son’s murder. Those who killed my son are being arrested, but that is only one part of the conspiracy,” said Balkaur.

Expressing the questions running in his mind, he started one by one and said, “Who bought the costly imported weapons worth crores which were used in the killing of my son? Who was threatened by my son’s popularity? Where are those people who got my son murdered? Who are the masterminds? Who has benefited after removing the singer from the scene?” he said.

He said Cabinet Minister Aman Arora’s speech on Moosewala’s security was unfortunate. “My complaint is why the information was shared on social media. We lived without security for nine days but the day, the government announced about the withdrawal of security, we were targeted,” he said.