Gangster Rajan Bhatti’s aide flies in from Dubai, nabbed by Hyderabad cops

Mohali, March 13

The State Special Operations Cell has arrested an associate of gangster Rajan Bhatti after he landed from Dubai at the Hyderabad international airport and was detained by authorities on March 9.

He has been identified as Chetan Kakkar (35) of Amritsar. A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him recently. According to the police, Chetan had managed to escape to Dubai after the arrest of Bhatti in Mohali on February 9. A pistol, five cartridges along with 270gm heroin and Rs 7,97,000 of drug money were recovered from him, an official said.

Kakkar used to run a finance company — CK Financial Services — on Batala Road in Vijaynagar, Amritsar. In 2012, an attempt to murder case was registered against him in PS Batala City and he was sent to Gurdaspur jail, where he came in contact with gangster Bhatti. Chetan was a member of Shiv Sena Hindustan. He later started his own party ‘Hindu Rashtra Sena’.

An official said, “Chetan started living in Kharar and he again met Bhatti in Mohali, following which they became closely associated with each other. Bhatti was running an international network of drug and weapon smuggling. Thereafter, Chetan also got involved in his drug nexus. He would also give Bhatti money for drug-related activities. Bhatti would frequently shift his residence in Mohali, and Chetan often provided him shelter to go underground. During interrogation, it was revealed that consignments were picked up by the duo in luxury vehicles from the different areas of the state (mostly from Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Batala).”

