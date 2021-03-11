Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, June 2
Gangster Bhuppi Rana group has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone giving information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder.
Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by armed men near his house at Musa village in Mansa.
The group made the announcement on Facebook.
The message reads: "Sat Sri Akal to all the brothers and sisters, mothers and elders. I want to share one thing with all of you. now they have killed #DalerJattSidhu our brother then our duty is to let us know Whether it is Punjab or Canada, the US , anyone giving information on sidhu Moosewala killing will be given a reward of Rs 5 lakh and the name will be kept confidential."
Rana is an associate of Neeraj Bawana and Babita group. He shot into limelight when he supported actress Kangana Ranaut in a controversy earlier.
On Wednesday, the Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Sidhu Moosewala's broad daylight murder in Punjab. In a Facebook post that is doing rounds on social media, the gang has vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR'.
"Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days," read the FB post.
Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi's top gangsters, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The Facebook story also tagged other gangs viz. Tillu Tajpuriya, Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gangs. The threat was possibly issued to the rival gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been accused of planning the singer's murder.
