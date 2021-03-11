Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking, among other things, directions to the State of Punjab and other respondents to question/interrogate him through online mode/video conference facility or within the precincts of Tihar Jail in Delhi.

His protection petition, expressing apprehension of elimination in a staged encounter by adopting extra-judicial means, is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday. Bishnoi, through counsel Sangram Singh Saron and Shubreet Kaur, submitted it was brought to his notice that he was likely to be brought to Mansa in Punjab for investigation in connection with the case registered following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala last week.

Bishnoi added he was apprehending severe threat to his life in case he was produced in connection with the investigation being conducted in the FIR. Saron submitted Bishnoi had been named in FIR registered on May 29 only to cover up the inadequacies in the investigation.

Moreover, he was being made a scapegoat and was being erroneously held responsible. Even before the FIR was registered, top police official of the Punjab Police virtually declared him responsible for the gruesome murder. He added the issue was “highly sensitive” as it related to the murder of the Punjabi singer.

Bishnoi had initially moved the Delhi High Court following Moosewala’s murder. But he withdrew the petition seeking necessary safeguards from the Delhi High Court before moving the High Court here.