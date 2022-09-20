Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's accomplice held in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 19

The police toady claimed to have arrested a gangster, Chamkaur Singh, of Sewewala village in Faridkot. Believed to be an accomplice of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and murder convict, Chamkaur was at large for over a year since jumping parole granted to him in June 2021.

The police believe the arrest of Chamkaur will end a chain of vengeful killings in two families of Sewewala. He was awarded life sentence in a murder case. After spending seven years in jail, he was released on parole for six weeks in June 2021. As he did not go back to the prison, a criminal case under Section 9 of the Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act was registered against him.

Chamkaur had killed a rival gangster, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sewewala, in the orthopaedic ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital on April 9, 2013. Ranjit was facing 12 cases at the time of his murder and he was known for his proximity to a senior Akali leader of the area.

Ranjit was killed a day after his group members allegedly beat up six family members of Chamkaur in full public view at the Jaito grain market. Chamkaur was arrested on the spot. To avenge the murder of Ranjit, his brother Gurbax Singh and his supporters had allegedly killed Chamkaur’s brother Sukhpal Singh and nephew Maninder Singh when they were returning home from their fields on March 30, 2014.

Gurbax and his accomplice Sharni are in judicial custody. Sources said Gurbax had the support of the Davinder Bambhia gang.

With a motive of killing Gurbax and Sharni, Chamkaur jumped the parole and established contacts with the Lawerence Bishnoi gang.

