Gangster booked for making extortion calls from Ferozepur jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 12

The police have booked a gangster belonging to Moga, who is presently lodged in the Central Jail here, for allegedly threatening people and asking for ransom through mobile phone calls from the jail premises.

While giving details, Inspector Mohit Dhawan, Station House Officer (SHO), city police station, said the police had received inputs that a noted gangster identified as Dharminder Singh, alias Baji, a resident of Dosanjh village in Moga district, was using two mobile phone numbers to execute his sinister designs. The SHO said the accused was threatening people and asking for ransom through these mobile numbers.

“Dharminder is also in touch with high-profile criminals lodged inside the high-security zone of the jail,” said Dhawan.

“The accused has been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, at the city police station,” the SHO added.

Earlier on October 17, Dharminder was booked for attacking an Assistant Superintendent of the Jail with a brick. The jail official had narrowly escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident took place following the recovery of a mobile phone from Dharminder after which he threw a brick on the jail official in a fit of rage.

Dharminder was booked under Sections 353, 186 and 506, Indan Penal Code, besides a separate case under the Prisons Act was also registered against him.

#Ferozepur #Moga