Gangster brought to Bathinda on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 9

The police have brought gangster Amana here on a production warrant from the Nabha jail in connection with a case of demanding Rs 10 lakh extortion money from Amrik Singh of Naruana village. Amana allegedly runs an extortion racket from inside the Nabha jail in Patiala district.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Amana made an extortion call from inside the Nabha jail. We have arrested his two aides. A mobile phone was also seized from Amana.”

The SSP said, “The Bathinda police got information from central agencies that Amana of Ubha village and Sukha of Duneke village were making threat calls to a resident of Naruana village and demanding Rs 10 lakh extortion money. A case was registered and the police arrested Pardeep Singh (20) of Naruana village, Teghveer Singh (32) of Bucho Mandi and Amritpal Singh (33) of Chak Bhaktu village in Bathinda.”