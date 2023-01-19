Gangster Dalla’s brother flees to Canada on ‘fake passport’

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 18

Dreaded gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dalla’s brother Baldeep Singh Dalla has allegedly fled to Canada on a fake passport.

He was out on bail for the past few months in a criminal case registered against him under Sections 384, 386, 120-B and 506 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Moga City-1 police station last year.

Police officials said a few more criminal cases were registered against him in the past couple of years in the state.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Baldeep Dalla had left the country on a fake passport. He said a criminal case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 120B of the IPC had been registered against him at the Mehan police station. His brother Arshdeep Dalla, father Charanjit Singh Gill and a few others, including Kamaljit Sharma, also a resident of Dalla village, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Raunta village, Ram Singh, a resident of Ghal Khurd village, Deepak Sharma, a resident of Moga city, had also been booked along

with him.

The SSP said after getting bail, he forged documents to obtain a fake passport with the help of some persons, who had been booked by the police, and fled away from the country.

In 2021, he was arrested by the Moga police and four foreign-made pistols recovered on his disclosure from an area near the India-Pakistan border.

The Moga SSP said Baldeep was also involved in ransom collection and had many FIRs registered against him.

Earlier too, he tried to flee the country on a fake passport/visa but was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 27 last year. Later, he was handed over to the Moga police by the airport authorities.

Police officials claim that Baldeep was in constant touch with his brother Arshdeep Dalla and was executing terror operations in the country on the directions of his brother.

