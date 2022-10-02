Gangster Deepak Tinu involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder flees Mansa CIA custody; SSP says probe on

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, October 2

Deepak Tinu, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, held for his alleged involvement in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA), Mansa, official sources said on Sunday.

Tinu was chargesheeted in the Moosewala murder case. He escaped the CIA custody around 11 pm on Saturday when he was brought on a production warrant from Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the police, the sources said.

An alert has been issued in the entire state regarding the search for the gangster. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused as a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan rushed to Mansa after they received information about this incident.

Police of neighbouring states, including Rajasthan and Haryana, have also been alerted and a possible hide-out was raided by police in Sirsa, Haryana, on Sunday, the sources said.

IGP, Bathinda Range, MS Chinna said “We are working on it and all efforts are being made to nab the accused. We are in touch with Haryana police as well and we will surely catch him.”

Few weeks back, two mobile phones were recovered from Tinu’s possession inside the Goindwal Sahib jail barrack, where he was lodged with six other accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Later, police had registered a case against all, including Deepak Tinu. It is learnt that through the phone he was in touch with his gang members and might have planned his escape from police custody.

Deepak Tinu is amongst the 24 accused whose names figure in the chargesheet filed by the Mansa police in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Earlier, he was brought from Delhi on transit remand from Tihar jail on July 4 for interrogation in Moosewala case. As per chargesheet, Tinu was involved in provided logistic support as he was the one who use to connect Lawrence Bishnoi lodged in Tihar jail to Goldy Brar hiding abroad, for execution of the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

In 2017, Tinu was freed from police custody by one of his aides from Haryana who sprayed pepper spray in the eyes of a police official. The gangster was arrested from Bengaluru by the Bhiwani police in December that year. Tinu faces several cases, including those of murder and extortion, in various states.

Mansa CIA Incharge arrested, dismissed

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that a FIR has been registered against errant police official on escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa. CIA Incharge has been apprehended and suspended. He is also being dismissed from service under Article 311. The DGP stated that no laxity will be tolerated. Police teams have fanned out and operation for re-arresting accused launched, he said.

Even an FIR under sections 222, 224, 225-A, 120-B of IPC has been registered against errant police officials.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said Mansa police had brought Deepak Tinu on production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail for probe in Sardulgarh murder case.

Last night, police CIA team was taking him to Sardulgarh for a recovery, but he escaped on the way.

The SSP added that neither any permission was taken nor he was informed about CIA team taking Deepak Tinu to Sardulgarh.

Further, he claimed presently they don’t know the exact location on which he escaped and this will become clear during the probe.

FIR regd. against errant police official on escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa



Incharge CIA apprehended & suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated



Police teams have fanned out & operation for re-arresting accused launched — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 2, 2022

Opposition slams AAP govt

Opposition parties slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over the incident.

Gangster Deepak Tinu, a key suspect who was hauled in for interrogation in the case of Sidhu Moosewala, managed to escape from Mansa Police's custody in a cinematic manner while the CM of Punjab is busy performing 'Garba' in Gujarat. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 2, 2022