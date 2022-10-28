Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 25

In a major breakthrough by Mohali Police, a team led by SP Amandeep Singh Brar was successful in arresting gangster Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, a resident of Mahalpur in Hoshiarpur district, from Bhuru Chowk in Kharar today morning, said Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

SAS Nagar Police has achieved a great success by arresting a gangster (associate of Gangsters Dilpreet Singh @ Baba and Jaspal Singh @ Jassi). 5 Desi pistol, 15 alive cartridges and one honda city car was recovered.#ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/owpMa5lD8C — SAS NAGAR POLICE (@sasnagarpolice) October 28, 2022

Pamma is an active gang member of gangsters Dilpreet Singh Baba and Jaspal Singh Jassi, Soni added.

Five pistols, 15 cartridges and a Honda City car was seized from the possession of the accused.

As many as 18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police stations of Punjab, said the SSP. The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained, he said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

