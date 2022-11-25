 Gangster-drug mafia nexus 'active' in Ferozepur district : The Tribune India

Drug Hotspots

Gangster-drug mafia nexus 'active' in Ferozepur district

Youngsters fall prey as sale of synthetic drugs continues unabated

Gangster-drug mafia nexus 'active' in Ferozepur district

Patients queue up outside an OOAT centre at the Ferozepur Civil Hospital.



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, November 24

Notwithstanding the multi-pronged strategy embarked upon by the police and other agencies to prevent supply of drugs and its consumption, youngsters continue to fall prey to narcotics in Ferozepur district.

Special drives to check menace

Special drives have been started to end the drug menace in the district. Nobody will be allowed to sell drugs. We are focusing on counselling addicts. — Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur

Sale of synthetic drugs has been going on unabated at Palla Megha, Sher Khan, Khalchian, Basti Shekhan Wali, Bharat Nagar and other areas of the district. As per records, 17 persons have died due to alleged drug overdose in the past six months.

On October 30, a video of a woman in an intoxicated condition belonging to Basti Shekhan in the city had gone viral. The entire area in and around Basti Shekhan has become a drug hotspot. Two deaths were reported from here recently. The dilapidated Rai Sikh Bhawan situated here has become a safe haven for addicts.

Earlier, a youth, identified as Suraj (23), a resident of Basti Shekhan, had alleged in a video that "chitta" was being delivered at home. Two days after his video went viral, Suraj was found dead reportedly due to a drug overdose. The police had booked four persons, including a woman, in this case.

Recently, a youth, identified as Vicky, had died due to an alleged overdose of drugs, following which the police had booked three women under Section 304 of the IPC.

Ahead of the Assembly poll, pastor Jaipal of Bajidpur village had alleged open sale of drugs in a video on social media. Jaipal had exhorted the then CM, Charanjit Singh Channi, besides the DGP, to take stern action against the accused who were roaming scot-free under political patronage.

Naveen Sharma, chief, Anti-Crime Anti-Drug India, an NGO, said despite stringent measures taken by law enforcement agencies, there had been little check on drug abuse by youngsters.

“Everyday, the police apprehends drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. However, they manage to come out on bail by exploiting loopholes in the system,” said Naveen, adding that drugs were available inside the jail as well.

In the past two months, a DSP-rank officer and a jail doctor have been booked for supplying drugs inside the Ferozepur Central Jail.

Anti-national agencies backed by Pakistan's ISI continue to push contraband inside the Indian territory by using drones in this border district. Drone incursions have been reported near border outposts, Jagdish and Basti Ram Lal, which have also become drug hotspots.

Harbhajan Singh, who had lost his nephew to drugs, said: “Though several initiatives have been taken to curb the menace by the government, the gangster-drug mafia nexus is working actively.”

“The police have been trying to control the situation, but a lot still needs to be done on this front. Continuous attempts are being made from across the border to push consignments by using poor folks as couriers,” said an official.

As per records, more than 8,000 new patients have been registered at the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics during this year. There are 19 OOAT centres in the district and the highest number of addicts visit the clinic in Makhu. Around 500 addicts visit Guruharsahai and 350 come daily at OOAT clinics in Ferozepur and Mamdot.

#drug menace #Ferozepur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

5
World

Former top spy Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed Pakistan Army chief

6
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

7
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

8
Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

9
Nation

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

10
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Top News

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC

AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada

Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...

Aaftab's polygraph test stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Aaftab's polygraph test was stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Childless woman who killed neighbour's 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Pilot traitor, can’t be CM: Gehlot

Sachin Pilot traitor, can't be CM: Ashok Gehlot

Mudslinging won’t serve any purpose, says ex-Dy CM


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

Proposal asking AIT to give Rs 50-cr aid to JIT causes resentment

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

In clean-up act, MC to give park litter job to private firm

In clean-up act, Chandigarh MC to give park litter job to private firm

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Will act tough on encroachments, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Mohali light points to make way for rotaries

Four conmen strip 70-yr-old woman of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal’s key MCD poll plank

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal's key MCD poll plank

Congress promises RO water purifiers to poor

Will simplify licensing process for traders: BJP

Sisodia calls on voters to end BJP's 'misrule'

High Court gives ASI six weeks to remove encroachments at Tughlaqabad Fort

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response

Village with Adifference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day int'l conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics