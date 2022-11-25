Gangster-drug mafia nexus 'active' in Ferozepur district

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, November 24

Notwithstanding the multi-pronged strategy embarked upon by the police and other agencies to prevent supply of drugs and its consumption, youngsters continue to fall prey to narcotics in Ferozepur district.

Special drives to check menace Special drives have been started to end the drug menace in the district. Nobody will be allowed to sell drugs. We are focusing on counselling addicts. — Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur

Sale of synthetic drugs has been going on unabated at Palla Megha, Sher Khan, Khalchian, Basti Shekhan Wali, Bharat Nagar and other areas of the district. As per records, 17 persons have died due to alleged drug overdose in the past six months.

On October 30, a video of a woman in an intoxicated condition belonging to Basti Shekhan in the city had gone viral. The entire area in and around Basti Shekhan has become a drug hotspot. Two deaths were reported from here recently. The dilapidated Rai Sikh Bhawan situated here has become a safe haven for addicts.

Earlier, a youth, identified as Suraj (23), a resident of Basti Shekhan, had alleged in a video that "chitta" was being delivered at home. Two days after his video went viral, Suraj was found dead reportedly due to a drug overdose. The police had booked four persons, including a woman, in this case.

Recently, a youth, identified as Vicky, had died due to an alleged overdose of drugs, following which the police had booked three women under Section 304 of the IPC.

Ahead of the Assembly poll, pastor Jaipal of Bajidpur village had alleged open sale of drugs in a video on social media. Jaipal had exhorted the then CM, Charanjit Singh Channi, besides the DGP, to take stern action against the accused who were roaming scot-free under political patronage.

Naveen Sharma, chief, Anti-Crime Anti-Drug India, an NGO, said despite stringent measures taken by law enforcement agencies, there had been little check on drug abuse by youngsters.

“Everyday, the police apprehends drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. However, they manage to come out on bail by exploiting loopholes in the system,” said Naveen, adding that drugs were available inside the jail as well.

In the past two months, a DSP-rank officer and a jail doctor have been booked for supplying drugs inside the Ferozepur Central Jail.

Anti-national agencies backed by Pakistan's ISI continue to push contraband inside the Indian territory by using drones in this border district. Drone incursions have been reported near border outposts, Jagdish and Basti Ram Lal, which have also become drug hotspots.

Harbhajan Singh, who had lost his nephew to drugs, said: “Though several initiatives have been taken to curb the menace by the government, the gangster-drug mafia nexus is working actively.”

“The police have been trying to control the situation, but a lot still needs to be done on this front. Continuous attempts are being made from across the border to push consignments by using poor folks as couriers,” said an official.

As per records, more than 8,000 new patients have been registered at the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics during this year. There are 19 OOAT centres in the district and the highest number of addicts visit the clinic in Makhu. Around 500 addicts visit Guruharsahai and 350 come daily at OOAT clinics in Ferozepur and Mamdot.

