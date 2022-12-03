Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's accomplice Nitin Nahar escapes from police custody after hearing in court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Gangster Nitin Nahar, an accomplice of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, along with another prisoner, Sahil of the Gawal mandi area, managed to slip away after a hearing in a local court on Friday. While Sahil was rearrested by the police, Nahar is absconding. The police said raids were being conducted to nab him.

According to sources, Nahar, a resident of Indira Colony, booked in over a dozen criminal cases against him across Punjab, was brought to the Amritsar court from Goindwal jail by the Tarn Taran police for hearing in an attempt-to-murder case.

When they were being taken back after the hearing, they freed themselves from the handcuffs and fled. Immediately, an alert was sounded and police teams chased them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said raids were being conducted to arrest him. ASI Kuldeep Singh has been booked in this connection.

