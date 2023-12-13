'Gangster' facing over 25 cases gunned down in Ludhiana; bulletproof jacket saves cop

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, December 13
A gangster wanted in connection with recent robbery incidents in Ludhiana was killed in police encounter on Kohara-Machhiwara road on Wednesday evening.
Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Machhiwara, was killed in cross firing after he opened fire while being chased by CIA cops of Ludhiana police, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.
Vicky was facing 28 criminal cases registered at various police stations across Punjab. Recently, he along with his gang members had looted and shot at a chemist in Jamalpur and an employee of wine shop at Sehnewal.
CP Chahal said police got tip-off about the location of the accused. CIA team started chasing the gangster and cross firing led to his death.
He had fired four to five shots at CIA-2 police party led by CIA inspector Beant Juneja, and three other cops.
The CIA inspector had a miraculous escape as he was saved by bulletproof jacket and bulletproof Scorpio of Ludhiana police.
On November 29 last month, two gangsters belonging to Sanju Bahman gang, wanted in Sambhav Jain kidnapping case, were killed in an exchange of fire with the Ludhiana police at Tibba bridge on Ludhiana-Doraha road.
The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi, who are facing several cases of dacoity, robbery and drug smuggling. Sanju was the kingpin of the gang. Automatic pistols were seized by the police from the deceased.
