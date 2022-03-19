Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, March 19

In less than a week after an international kabaddi player was killed, Punjab Police have solved the high-profile murder case with the arrest of four accused persons involved in conspiring the crime.

A prominent kabaddi player identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi match in village Mallian in Jalandhar at around 6 pm on March 14, 2022.

Those arrested have been identified as Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj, a resident of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram; Amit Dagar of village Maheshpur Palvan in Haryana; Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh alias gangster of village Madhopur Pilibhit, UP.

All the four accused persons, who are history-sheeters and facing over 20 criminal cases mostly of murder and attempt to murder, were brought on production warrant from different jails.

The police have also nominated three main conspirators identified as Snover Dhillon, a native of Amritsar and currently residing in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show; Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of village Duneke, Moga and residing in Canada for last few years; Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana, and residing in Malaysia at present, who conspired to get the victim killed.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, VK Bhawra on Saturday said that after a thorough investigation and based on information, the Jalandhar Rural Police had brought Fateh Singh on production warrant.

The DGP said that, during interrogation Fateh disclosed that Snover Dhillon had formed “National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario” and tried to convince different players to join his federation.

However, most of the renowned players were associated with “Major League Kabaddi” being managed by deceased Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful, revealed Fateh, while admitting that he had also pressurised some players to join Snover's federation.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh said that Fateh confessed that following the instructions from Snover, he along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke had arranged shooters for execution of Sandeep.

He said that Simranjeet alias Jujhar on the directions of Sukh Duneke had provided hideout to the shooters at the house of his relative identified as Swaran Singh at Pritam Enclave in Amritsar. The police have recovered 18 live cartridges and 12 bore rifle from Swaran's house. Consequently, Swaran Singh, who is absconding has also been nominated in the case.

The SSP said that the shooters have also been identified and will be arrested soon.