Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

Chandigarh, August 10

The police have seized gold jewellery from gangster Happy Bhullar following his arrest on Monday, indicating that he invested his crime proceeds in gold.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav today told the media seven gold bangles, 25 gold coins, four gold chains, seven gold rings, a silver chain, three cars, as many motorcycles and 15 smartphones were seized from Bhullar.

He is a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, which is an arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs.

Bhullar, absconding since 2017, was arrested with two of his key aides — Rajwinder Singh and Parambir Singh, alias Bobby. The three have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

The police have also seized four pistols, six magazines, 125 cartridges, 1.05-kg heroin and Rs 78.27-lakh drug money from Bhullar. Their arrest is crucial as they were wanted for cross-border drug smuggling, which has spread to Jammu and Kashmir.

A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) led by Additional DGP Pramod Ban carried out the operation to arrest the accused.

“Bhullar invested in gold from the proceeds of drugs and arms smuggling, besides extortion. It is easier to carry gold than money while on the run,” said an official.

DGP Yadav said with the arrest of Bhullar and his aides, the police busted the second major module engaged in cross-border smuggling of arms and drugs in the past two days. — TNS

On the run since 2017