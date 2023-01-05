Gangster held, pistol seized

Batala, January 4

The police today arrested a gangster associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. SSP Satinder Singh said they had nabbed Gurmeet Singh, alias Meeta, associated with the gang”

“We have recovered a China-made pistol and 15 cartridges from the accused,” he said. — TNS

He said Gurmeet Singh had as many as 11 FIRs registered against him at various police stations of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

“The interrogation of gangster Ranjodh Singh, who was recently nabbed by the cops after an encounter, revealed that he used to provide arms and ammunition to Gurmeet Singh. We acted on certain clues and finally nabbed Gurmeet today,” the SSP added.

