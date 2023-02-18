Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

Ropar, February 18
The district police claimed to have arrested an accomplice of dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria here on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Vishal Verma alias Shalu, a resident of Hoshiarpur.
Nine pistols and 20 live cartridges were also seized.
Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Verma was planning to commit a big crime with these weapons. The gang is also involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs in the state, he said.
The SSP said an operation was conducted by a police team comprising SP (Investigation) Manvinderbir Singh, DSP (Investigation) Talwinder Singh and CIA incharge Inspector Satnam Singh to arrest the accused on the Ropar bypass.
The accused will be produced in court and a police remand obtained. It is expected that there would be important revelations, he added.
