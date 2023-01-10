Abohar: Gangster Kala Jathedi in police custody for a week

Abohar, January 9
Sandeep Singh, alias Kala Jathedi, who was brought from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on a production warrant, was produced in a court in Abohar on Monday in connection with an assault on Akali leader and former Chairman of the Improvement Trust Prahlad Neol.
After hearing the arguments, the court sent Jathedi to a seven-day police remand for questioning.
Five armed assailants on August 4, 2019, had targeted Prahlad Neol at his Khatwan village residence and fired about 15 rounds.
As his security personnel retaliated, the miscreants escaped in an SUV, bearing Haryana registration number. However, the guards and several villagers chased the SUV that was noticed moving towards Sherewala village.
Later, the SUV overturned after hitting the boundary wall of a structure.
One person was found dead. The deceased was identified as Jagvir Singh Jagga of Desupura in Tarn Taran. He was a notorious gangster, drug smuggler and a sharpshooter against whom several cases were registered in Tarn Taran, Muktsar and Fazilka districts.
His accomplice, who was nabbed by the police, was identified as Jatinderpal Singh Ghallu of Sunder Nagari here. The police had seized a .30 bore China-made pistol and 25 cartridges from him. Investigation revealed that Jatinderpal was a classmate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a native of Dutaranwali village in Abohar. Investigations further indicated that Lawrence had planned the attack on Prahlad as a part of an attempt to revive activities after his right-hand man Ankit Bhadoo was killed in an encounter
Kala Jathedi’s name had also cropped up reportedly during the investigation.
