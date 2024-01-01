Gangster Lakhbir Landa, fulcrum of narco-terror network, fomenting trouble in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 31

With 33 criminal cases against him at the age of 34, designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, is the fulcrum of narco-terror-gangster network that is run from Canada with the help of Pakistan’s ISI to foment trouble in Punjab.

As per the police dossier on him, the focus of Landa’s group is on carrying out target killings and attacks on government establishments besides drug smuggling. As many as 71 of Landa’s associates have been nabbed by the Punjab Police, making him one of the biggest organisers of crime in the state. From small weapons to rocket launchers and from extortion calls to smuggling of heavy consignments of heroin and other drugs, Landa’s network has grown over the years.

A bachelor’s in pharmacy, Landa had the first FIR against him over a street quarrel with a rival group of youths. Later on, he came in contact with hardened criminals and gangsters. He is now one of the most notorious partners of Pakistan-based gangster-turned terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda. A resident of Kirian near Harike in Tarn Taran, he is currently based in Alberta, Canada, he runs the pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Landa fled to Canada on June 22, 2015. His passport expired in 2020.

Before moving to Canada, he was involved in various cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, arms and drugs smuggling, in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts. Besides, he was booked in Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He along with Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, is operating narco-terror module. Along with their Indian associates, they both are involved in smuggling and selling narcotics, channelising proceeds of narcotics, raising funds through hawala, and sending arms, ammunition and explosives into Punjab with the intention to revive terrorism.

The mastermind behind RPG attacks

Involved in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQs in Mohali on May 9, 2022

IED seized from his two aides by the Haryana STF in Shahabad (Kurukshetra) on August 4, 2022

Punjab Police arrested 15 others of the module affiliated with Landa and Satbir Singh, alias Satta

Bid to plant IED in vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh in Amritsar on August 16, 2022

Effected organised killing of a garment shop owner in Tarn Taran on October 11, 2022

Behind RPG attack at Sarhali Kalan police station in Tarn Taran on December 10, 2022

In August 2023, NIA special court ordered confiscation of Landa’s property

In September, NIA declared reward of Rs 10 lakh on Landa & Rs 5 lakh each on his 3 aides

