Gangster Landa planning attack on jail, claim cops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

The Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has alerted the Jail Department over the possibility of an armed attack by notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, for the release of his accomplices.

The ADGP (Jails), Arun Pal Singh, has shot off letters to Amritsar Central Jail authorities along with other jails in Punjab to make necessary arrangements to thwart any untoward incident.

Amritsar Central Jail Superintendent Surinder Singh refused to comment on the issue, saying that they were already alert.

Landa’s name has figured in at least four high profile cases in the recent past. Besides the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters at Mohali in May last year, his name cropped up in the Sarhali police station RPG attack. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for providing information regarding him. He is believed to be in Canada.