Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A television channel today aired the second part of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview even as the Punjab Police and central security agencies continue to be in the dark over the location where it was shot.

Bishnoi, alleged mastermind in Moosewala murder who was earlier booked by the NIA for aiding terrorists, purportedly threatened to kill actor Salman Khan calling “it his main goal”. “I will be a big ‘goonda’ (as you call me) when I kill Salman (for shooting a blackbuck in Rajasthan),” he said. The Bishnoi community worships blackbucks. The location of the interview seemed different from the first part as instead of a black background, a wall and a window were visible. Bishnoi had a trimmed beard and wore a round-neck orange shirt. One of the anchors of the TV interview said it was his latest video. The anchor said the police of one state had claimed that Bishnoi’s latest look was different from the interview aired earlier as part one. The anchor said the police could see “this was the latest look of the gangster”, suggesting the interview was done from a Punjab jail.

Punjab Jail department officials and state DGP Gaurav Yadav did not respond to calls. No statement has been issued by the police either. Bishnoi said he had parted ways with long-time friend and Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He claimed Jaggu was close to some Punjab Police officials and had, though the brother of his (Jaggu’s) girlfriend, passed on information about Moosewala’s shooters Manu Kussa and Jagroop Roopa to the police.

Officiating DGP Yadav had categorically stated today that Bishnoi’s controversial interview with a TV channel was not conducted from the high-security zone of the Bathinda jail or any other jail in Punjab.