Gangster Sampat Nehra sent to 8-day police custody

Ropar, December 7
The district police brought notorious gangster Sampat Nehra on production warrant from Bathinda jail here today. Nehra, who is also a suspect in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the Karni Sena, will be questioned in a case registered last month under the Arms Act.
According to the police, Nehra, a member of the Bishnoi gang, during his stay at Bathinda jail had planned to kill Gogamedi. The Karni Sena chief was killed in his house by two shooters in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Nehra was wanted in a case registered under the Arms Act at Singh Bhagwantpur police station last month. After bringing him from Bathinda jail, he was produced in a local court from where he was sent to police custody till December 15, he said.
