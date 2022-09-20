Gangster Sandeep Bishnoi killed in Rajasthan; Punjab Police say he was not linked to Moosewala murder

Chandigarh, September 20
Punjab-based Bambhiha gang claims to have killed gangster Sandeep Bishnoi in Nagaur town of Rajasthan on Monday.
Bishnoi was a native of Mangali village in Hisar.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police said Bishnoi was not a regular member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
A police official, on condition of anonymity, said, "He has been in and out of the gang. He is not Lawrence's relative. He is not wanted in any case in Punjab and has no link with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing. We are in touch with Rajasthan Police to ascertain if a Punjab gangster is involved in the killing of Bishnoi, as claimed by the Bambiha gang. He was probably killed by a local Rajasthani gang."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...