Gangster Sandeep Bishnoi killed in Rajasthan; Punjab Police say he was not linked to Moosewala murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Punjab-based Bambhiha gang claims to have killed gangster Sandeep Bishnoi in Nagaur town of Rajasthan on Monday.

Bishnoi was a native of Mangali village in Hisar.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police said Bishnoi was not a regular member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said, "He has been in and out of the gang. He is not Lawrence's relative. He is not wanted in any case in Punjab and has no link with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing. We are in touch with Rajasthan Police to ascertain if a Punjab gangster is involved in the killing of Bishnoi, as claimed by the Bambiha gang. He was probably killed by a local Rajasthani gang."