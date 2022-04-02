'Gangster' shot dead in Moga village, another injured

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 2

A ‘gangster’ was allegedly shot dead in a gang war by two motorcycle-borne youths at Marhi Mustafa village in this district on Saturday afternoon.

One of his associates was injured.

According to details, at about 1.30 pm, two motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at Harjit Singh alias Pinta (32) and his associate Gurpreet Singh (20), both residents of Marhi Mustafa village, at the bus stop of the village in Baghapurana sub-division.

Harjit died on the spot while Gurpreet, who was hit by a bullet in the leg, was injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital at Baghapurana where his condition is said to be stable.

The Baghapurana police sent the body to the district hospital at Moga for post-mortem.

The police said around 10 criminal cases were registered against Pinta in Faridkot, Moga and other districts. He was earlier associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang and was currently out on bail.