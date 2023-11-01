Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur, November 1
A gangster was shot dead by assailants here, police said on Wednesday.
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi was killed near the railway crossing here on Tuesday, they said, adding that a bullet pierced through his head.
Superintendent of Police (Detective) Randhir Kumar said an investigation is under way.
