Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Bathinda, October 31
The police are still clueless about the murder of Mall Road Association president Harjinder Singh Johal alias Mela by two motorcycle riders here last Saturday.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a post in the name of gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla went viral on social media, claiming that Mela had been murdered by his henchmen.
It stated that Mela was protesting against the multi-storey car parking. Sonu Maheshwari, head of the Youth Welfare Society, said this post had gone viral to divert the investigation of the case and save the real accused.
