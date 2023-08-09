 Gangster-terror syndicate: NIA files two supplementary charge sheets against Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha gang members : The Tribune India

  • Gangster-terror syndicate: NIA files two supplementary charge sheets against Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha gang members

Gangster-terror syndicate: NIA files two supplementary charge sheets against Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha gang members

Special Court declared seven absconders as proclaimed offenders, including Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir Landa

Gangster-terror syndicate: NIA files two supplementary charge sheets against Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha gang members

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being taken for court hearing. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has filed two separate charge sheets against several key members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, even as a Special Court declared seven absconders as proclaimed offenders (POs) in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “Notorious ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was charge-sheeted on July 22, 2023, is one of the seven absconders declared PO today.”

Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an important member of proscribed terror outfit, the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is among the three Lawrence Bishnoi gang members charge-sheeted, it said, adding that the NIA has filed charge sheet against nine members of the notorious Bambiha gang.

“With these, the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in the two cases registered on August 26, 2022 has gone up to 38. Earlier, on March 21, 2023 and March 24, 2023, the NIA had filed two charge sheets respectively against 12 accused of Bambiha terror-gang-syndicate and 14 accused of Lawrence Bishnoi terror-gangster-smuggler network,” it said.

In a day packed with strong action against the gangsters, criminals, pro-Khalistani terrorists and drug smugglers, the NIA filed the first supplementary charge sheet in the terrorist-gangster-criminal network case related to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang against Landa as well as two others including Dalip Kumar Bishnoi alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku.

“Landa is an absconding accused, who is also a close associate of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He has been handling the terror-criminal syndicate from Canada. He has been closely involved in conspiring and commissioning and execution of the killings of prominent social, religious and political persons and professionals, besides providing shelter and funding to absconders/gangsters, while based in Canada,” the NIA alleged.

Along with Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, an active Pakistan-based BKI terrorist, Landa had provided the required weapons, funds and logistic support for carrying out the RPG attack on Punjab Police State Intelligence HQs at Mohali, and the RPG attack on Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran, Punjab last year.

Bhola and Chiku are close associates of charge-sheeted accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri and their associates Anil Chippi and Naresh Sethi, it said, adding that they were involved in arms and drugs smuggling, and also provide logistic and financial support to the terror gang and network.

“All three have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and extortion and carry out targeted killings of prominent and known social and religious leaders, doctors, businessmen and professionals, alongwith extortion, threats and intimidation on a large scale,” the NIA said.

“In the other supplementary charge sheet filed today, the NIA has named nine of Bambiha group members, namely Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, Chhenu Pehalwan, Daler Kotia, Dinesh Gandhi, Sunny Dagar alias Vikram, along with four others. Sukhdool and Sunny are key associates of Arshdeep Dala, a ‘listed individual terrorist’ working at the behest of Khalistan Tiger force (KTF), who was charge-sheeted earlier in March this year,” the agency said.

Four accused of Bambiha gang, namely Neeraj Pandit, Dinesh Gandhi, Sukhdool Singh and Daler Kotia, have also been charge-sheeted as POs.

#Bambiha gang #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters

