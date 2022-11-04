Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers

New Delhi, November 4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far questioned a number of famous Punjabi singers as part of its probe into their relationship with notorious gangsters, who have their links with terrorist organisations.

Even as the NIA officially remained tightlipped over the development, sources said, singers Mankirt Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon, B Praak, Afsana Khan, Jenny Johal were called in for questioning at different times in past one-and-a-half week and a few others were also in line to be asked to come over to the agency’s headquarters here for the purpose.

The sources said, various artistes from Punjab had visited the NIA office in Delhi in a case related to the gangster nexus and some more will be joining the investigation in the case that is of a sensitive nature.

After questioning Afsana Khan, a close friend of slain Sidhu Moosewala, a team of NIA investigators also questioned Punjabi singers Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon for around five hours here at its headquarters as part of its probe into gangsters-terrorists links, they said.

The sources said during the long-questioning session the singers were asked about their links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is alleged to be behind the broad daylight killing of Moosewala. The NIA also asked them about their upcoming music albums and investments made by them, they added.

It was learnt from the sources that the two singers were questioned separately. The singers, who may be summoned again, have denied having any links or any funding from their side to these gangs, sources said.

Though the NIA is not probing Moosewala’s murder case, it is looking into a case concerning the gangster-terrorist nexus and raided multiple places last month.

#Afsana Khan #b praak #Dilpreet Dhillon #Mankirt Aulakh #sidhu moosewala