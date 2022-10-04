Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, October 3

Two days after gangster Deepak Tinu escaped from the custody of the Mansa CIA team, the police are still groping in the dark and have failed to trace him.

Police sources said CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh took him alone in his private Brezza car from the Mansa CIA office around 11 pm on Saturday to his official residence in a posh area in Mansa, where Tinu was left alone to meet his girlfriend in a room. Pritpal Singh went to another room and slept, while Tinu, along with his friend, escaped from the spot. However, senior police officials are tightlipped over the issue and have not yet confirmed it.

The police today scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras to get a clue. They also searched the residence of Pritpal Singh.

His residence is located in a posh area in Mansa, which houses the residences of many senior district administration officials. The gangster escaping from this area has raised questions about the security and policing in the area.

A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, has been issued against Tinu on a request of the Punjab Police. Besides launching a hunt for him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, police teams are also keeping tabs on Tinu near the Nepal border. The police today conducted raids at Fatehabad in Haryana too.

Meanwhile, Pritpal Singh, who was arrested and dismissed from service, was produced before the district court today, which remanded him in police custody till October 7.

In the evening, IGP (Bathinda Range) MS Chinna and Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora reached the Mansa CIA office to interrogate Pritpal Singh.

