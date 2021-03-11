Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian gangster tries to 'end life' in jail

Sangrur, April 24
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian allegedly tried to end his life in the Sangrur Central Jail on Saturday night. The police have registered a case and started further investigation. The police have registered a case under Section 309 of the IPC and 46 of the Prisons Act. —
