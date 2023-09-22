Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar claim responsibility for gangster-turned-terrorist Sukha Duneke killing in Canada

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 21

In a case of inter-gang rivalry, one of the most wanted gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorists, Shardul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Canada’s Winnipeg on Thursday.

From peon to fugitive Sukha Duneke’s father, a driver, was shot by terrorists in 1990; he got peon’s job on compassionate grounds, became an addict, joined gangsters

Fled to Canada in 2017 on basis of ‘favourable’ verification report; faced 18 criminal cases in India

Duneke was on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) list of 43 most wanted persons who had been in hiding in foreign countries.

The killing comes amidst ongoing tensions between Delhi and Ottawa over alleged “anti-India” activities by criminal and terror groups based out of Canada. Indian security agencies had on numerous occasions warned Canada of bloodshed on its soil if it gave space to such elements. Duneke was the lynchpin of the Bambiha-Lucky Patial gang and owed allegiance to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, alias Arsh Dala. He was practically running the gang. Rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for Duneke’s killing. In a social media post, the Bishnoi gang claimed Duneke was responsible for three murders — of Goldy Brar’s brother Gurlal Brar; kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian; and gangster-turned-SAD Youth Wing leader Vicky Middukhera — in Punjab.

Ironically, Duneke’s father, a driver with PSPCL, was killed by terrorists in Punjab in 1990. Duneke got peon’s job on compassionate grounds at the Moga district administration office and worked there for some years before becoming a heroin addict. He later joined gangsters and radicals.

Over 15 members of the two sides have been killed across Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana since 2016. This is the first time the rivalry has spilled over to Canada. Earlier, the involvement of gangsters such as Arsh Dala was suspected in the murder cases of Khalistani terrorists.

Duneke was facing 18 casesof murder, extortion, etc., the police said.

#Canada #Goldy Brar #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters