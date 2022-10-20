Gangster Vishal Walia killed in Canada

Bathinda: Gangster Vishal Walia has been gunned down at a parking lot in Vancouver. The police claimed it was a targeted attack. Gang members who killed him fled away and also burnt the car used in the crime. TNS
CM deceived people: Dhindsa
Chandigarh: Activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Wednesday said the bio-energy plant inaugurated by CM Bhagwant Mann in Lehragaga was operational in 2021. Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the CM had deceived the people by re-inaugurating the plant. TNS
Strengthen security: ADGP
Chandigarh: Taking notice of frequent attacks on doctors, the police have strengthened security at the government hospitals. The ADGP (Law & Order) directed all the DSPs/SHOs to have proper liaison with senior medical officers or medical officers.
