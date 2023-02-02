Gangster’s aide injured in encounter, arrested

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

The CIA staff of the Patiala police have nabbed an associate of gangster Kanwar Randeep Singh, alias SK Kharoud, today. The 32-year-old, identified as Pawan Kumar of Ekta Nagar suffered a bullet injury on his leg during cross-firing with the police and was admitted to a hospital.

SSP Varun Sharma said a team of the CIA staff, led by Inspector Shaminder Singh, acted on a tip-off and nabbed Kumar from the Patiala-Sangrur road on Wednesday.

He said, “The police party intercepted Kumar, but he fired five rounds at them. The police fired in retaliation and Kumar suffered an injury on his leg. The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols, along with a four-wheeler from his possession.”

A police officer said the police had been trying to nab him from his hideouts for days. “We had received information that he had illegally procured pistols from Madhya Pradesh. He was involved in drug smuggling, while a case of attempt to murder had also been registered against him. He is an accused in the case of recovery of illicit liquor from Chaura village in 2021,” the officer said.

The police have registered a case against him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act.