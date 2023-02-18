Gangster’s aides held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

The police have nabbed two associates of gangster SK Kharour and recovered pistols and ammunition from their possession. The SSP, Patiala, Varun Sharma, said a police party received information about two ‘hardcore criminals’ and arrested them from the Patiala-Devigarh road.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Sanour, and Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, a resident of Ranbirpura village of Passiana in Patiala.

The SSP said the two were ‘hardcore criminals’ and wanted in numerous cases registered in Patiala, Ropar, and Haryana. He said Gurpreet was involved in over 11 to 12 murder, attempt to murder and other cases. He was sentenced by a court in a case and had also been declared a proclaimed offender.

He was accused in the murder of Deepak Mattu, who was killed with sharp weapons on January 31 here and another murder of Deepak Kumar at Urban Estate here in March 2022.