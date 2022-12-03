Moga: Gangsters fire shots at bizman's house

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 2

Two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly fired shots at the house of a local businessman despite high police security outside his house in a posh area of the city on Friday night.

Before the police could react, the youths fled from the spot. The businessman, Arvinder Singh, alias Kala, who is into the the business of medicines reportedly got a threat call from the gangsters a few days ago after which a team of the police was deployed outside his house.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the youths fired two shots at Kala’s house due to which windowpanes were broken.

