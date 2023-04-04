Gangsters mere pawns, someone else pulling the strings, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 3

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited the residence of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala to meet his parents. Sidhu, who was accompanied by a few Congress leaders, reached Musa village in Mansa around 2.15 pm.

While addressing mediapersons with Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur, Sidhu said, “Gangsters are just pawns as somebody else is pulling the strings. That’s why gangsters are given ‘Z+ security’ cover while Moosewala’s security was pruned.”

Will continue to speak the truth They want to silence my voice like Moosewala. They think that I will sit at home in fear and not speak the truth. The government has pruned my security, but I will continue to speak for Punjab. —Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu asked the authorities concerned why Moosewala’s security was pruned one day prior to his murder. He said even his security cover had been halved.

“They want to silence my voice like Moosewala. They think that I will sit at home in fear and not speak the truth. The government has pruned my security and taken away the bulletproof car. They can also take back my remaining security, but I will continue to speak for Punjab and coming generations. Everyone knows who is behind this,” he said.

Repeatedly calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann his younger brother, Sidhu said, “Earlier, the CM used to say I move with only three guards. He asked others to shun the VIP culture, but now the CM is moving with the highest security cover.”

He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to impose President’s rule in Punjab.

Sidhu said Moosewala was a global youth icon and he would always stand with his parents. Moosewala’s father Balkaur said the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was telecast on a news channel around 20 days ago, but no action has been taken so far.

“When we go to the court, they say a committee has been constituted and it will submit its report. When will the report get finalised? Why Lawrence Bishnoi is not brought on a production warrant and interrogated for giving interview from jail?” he said, adding that a war-like situation was created in Punjab on Moosewala’s death anniversary, to prevent people from attending the event.

“Amritpal could have been arrested before or after the event, but the situation was deliberately created to disrupt it,” claimed his father.

