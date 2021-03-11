Gangster's mother fears fake encounter, moves HC

Chandigarh, June 3
Claiming the hatching of a conspiracy by the investigating agency at the behest of “rival gangster” to kill Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a fake encounter, his mother today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for providing her son with a bulletproof jacket. Petitioner Harjit Kaur even prayed for a bulletproof vehicle at all times for her son during “transit”. Similar directions were also sought by another petitioner, Amit Kumar, in his petition against the state of Haryana.
Harjit Kaur, through counsel Mandeep Kaushik, also prayed for issuance of directions for providing adequate security to her son inside/outside the jail premises under a senior police officer “to save his life from gangsters lodged in jail and from a fake encounter.
