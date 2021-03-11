Gangsters open fire at cops, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Batala, June 10

The town was converted into a police cantonment following a shootout between four motorcycle-borne youths and the police at Kila Desa Singh village in the wee hours today.

SSP Rajpal Singh said his officers had a tip-off about gangsters Ramandeep Singh, Surjit Singh, Hira Singh and Manbir Singh.

“We had information the four were to head towards the city in the early hours today,” said Tejbir Singh Hundal, SP (Investigation). A checkpoint was set up near the village and around 5.30 am, four suspects riding two motorcycles were challenged.

They opened fire at the police and two of the riders — Ramandeep and Surjit — tried to flee by turning around, but fell. They were overpowered and arms were seized from them. The other two bikers fled the scene.