Gangsters ridiculing son’s barsi: Balkaur

Archit Watts
Malout (Muktsar), May 30
A day after the second barsi (death anniversary) of slain singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkaur Singh today said gangsters were making mockery of the barsi and he had seen such reels.
“The goons like Jaggu (Bhagwanpuria) are uploading reels on social media and making fun of the barsi of my son. This is possible only with the help of the state government. I ask the CM that how the smart phones are entering jails. The gangsters are even threatening our businessmen from jails,” said Balkaur Singh in his speech during a roadshow in favour of Congress candidate from Ferozepur Sher Singh Ghubaya in Malout today.
He added, “NIA record says that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is making Rs 5 crore per month by sitting in jail. It is not possible without the support of the government. Two years have passed after the murder of my son but only the charges have been framed so far.”
Balkaur said, “When I was blessed with ‘Nikka Sidhu’ (younger sibling of Shubhdeep), the BJP government at the Centre sent me a notice to produce documents related to the procedure... That is why I say let us establish the rule of law in the state and vote for the Congress.”
