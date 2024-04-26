Garbage dump blast sparks panic in Pathankot

Pathankot, April 25
A loud “blast” that was heard as far as 1 km away left residents in Pathankot panicky this morning. There was no loss of life or property in the area. SSP Suhail Qasim Mir immediately issued a statement on social media platforms urging residents “not to get alarmed”.
The blast took place when somebody set fire to a garbage dump near the canal bridge in Abrol Nagar.
People ran helter-skelter and the control room was informed following which a large posse of policemen was sent to the site. Preliminary investigations revealed that the blast did not occur due to an IED or an Army shell.
The SSP said the Army authorities had been informed and they were trying to ascertain its cause.
