Jagdish Singh Garcha rejoins Akali Dal after 4 years

PTI

Ludhiana, April 4

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha today rejoined SAD after a gap of four years. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said Garcha was a very close associate of ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Garcha had left the party in March 2020 and had joined the SAD (Sanyukt).

“It gives me great joy that the Akali family, which had parted ways, has joined the SAD fold again following my appeal to all ‘Panthic’ forces to unite under the banner of the SAD,” he said.

