BSP leader Jasvir Singh Garhi files nomination papers from Anandpur Sahib

Ropar, May 9

BSP leader Jasvir Singh Garhi filed his nomination papers from Anandpur Sahib today. The Punjab unit chief of party, Garhi is holding a degree in Masters in Public Administration.

Besides Garhi, candidate of Hindustan Shakti Sena Kiran Jain and an independent candidate Dharam Singh also filed nomination papers. With this, the number of candidates who have filed papers till now has reached to five as Darshan Singh of the Punjab National Party and an Independent candiate Sunil Kumar had filed their papers.

Prior to filing his nomination papers, he, addressing his supporters, said he would work to set up industry, a medical college and a state-run coaching centre for competitive exams.

BSP’s Makhan files papers

Dr Makhan Singh, the candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for Sangrur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, who is also a state general secretary of the party, today filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer-cum-DC Sangrur, Jitendra Jorwal.

Before filing nomination papers, the BSP held an election rally here. After filing papers, the leaders and workers of the party, accompanied by Makhan Singh, took out a procession.

Makhan, who had retired as Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare, said his focus would be education for girls. As there was no government institution providing higher education to girls, he would make efforts for setting up of such an institute. /OC

