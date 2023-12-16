Gas leak incident: New NGT panel meets residents of Giaspura locality in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 16
Members of a newly formed committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Saturday met residents of the Giaspura area where a gas leak tragedy struck in April, officials said.
Eleven people died after inhaling toxic gas that emanated from a sewer on April 30.
In October, the NGT formed a new panel to probe the gas leak tragedy after it expressed dissatisfaction with the report submitted by the previous panel which failed to establish the reason behind the toxic gas leak.
The new panel comprised the joint secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board and a member from IIT Delhi.
The new panel recorded views of the residents of Giaspura. The panel also took samples from the Balloke sewerage treatment plant.
On Friday, the NGT team collected samples from different sewer manholes in Giaspura, said officials.
Earlier, a magisterial inquiry had failed to hold anyone responsible for the gas leak incident.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...