Gas leak suspected, air samples collected from Nangal units

Tribune News Service

Nangal, May 12

Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board have collected samples of air from the factories of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL) and National Fertilisers Limited (NFL).

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said the report as regards the samples collected was likely to be received by late this evening or tomorrow.

Sent to labs at iit-ropar, thapar college To probe all aspects of the suspected gas leak, air samples have been sent to the laboratories of the IIT, Ropar, and Thapar Engineering College, Patiala, said Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav

The PACL and NFL authorities claimed there was no such incident in their factories and no complaint was received from people living in the area and workers of the units

Students of a private school had complained of itching in throat and problem in breathing and were taken to a hospital

A large number of students of Saint Soldier Divine Public School situated near the PACL factory complained of difficulty in breathing yesterday.

Apprehending leakage of a gas from some industrial unit in the vicinity, the authorities had ordered the closure of the school and shifted the affected students to the Civil Hospital.

All affected students were discharged from the hospital. The PACL and NFL authorities claimed there was no such incident in their factories.

While students of a school complained of itching in throat and problem in breathing, there was no such complaint from the people living in the area or the workers of these industrial units.

To probe all aspects, air samples had been sent to the laboratories of the IIT, Ropar, and Thapar Engineering College, Patiala, the DC added.