Gate of school opening to grain market, 2 booked

Fazilka, June 30
Jalalabad Municipal Council president Vikas Deep Chaudhary and his brother Promod Chaudhary have been booked by the police for illegally opening a gate of a school towards grain market premises in Jalalabad town.
Jalalabad Market Committee secretary said in a complaint that Punjab Mandi Board had plugged all the illegal entries to grain market by raising a wall. But the management of Hari Krishan Public School broke the wall illegally and erected a gate. The gate opened in the grain market complex which was illegal. School managers Vikas and Promod have been booked in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief