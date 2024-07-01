Gate of school opening to grain market, 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 30

Jalalabad Municipal Council president Vikas Deep Chaudhary and his brother Promod Chaudhary have been booked by the police for illegally opening a gate of a school towards grain market premises in Jalalabad town.

Jalalabad Market Committee secretary said in a complaint that Punjab Mandi Board had plugged all the illegal entries to grain market by raising a wall. But the management of Hari Krishan Public School broke the wall illegally and erected a gate. The gate opened in the grain market complex which was illegal. School managers Vikas and Promod have been booked in the case.

