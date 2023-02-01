Gaurav Puraskar for Punjabi Tribune Editor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The Punjab Arts Council has announced eight recipients of Gaurav Puraskar 2023 for their exemplary contribution in the field of arts.

Apart from Punjabi Tribune Editor Swarajbir Singh, who has got recognition for his works as a Punjabi playwright, the list includes several renowned names like Shanno Khurana (Hindustani classical music), Sidharth (painter), Anupam Sud (visual arts), Puranchand Wadali (sufi music), Babu Singh Mann (lyricist), Om Prakash Gaso (literature) and Manmohan Bawa (literature).

The award ceremony will be held at Dr MS Randhawa Auditorium on February 2. It is held annually on the same date as it’s the birth anniversary of Dr MS Randhawa, founder of the Punjab Arts Council.

Swarajbir shares, “I think my journey from being a poet and recognising my shortcomings well in time helped me pursue other literary works. I dabbled in mythology which triggered the ‘free and fearless’ playwright in me. So the whole journey or you may call the process was important in making me reach where I am today.”