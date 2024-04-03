Gen Sridhar takes command of Hells’ Angels

Chandigarh, April 2
Maj-Gen A Sridhar has taken over as the 55th General Officer Commanding of the Hells’ Angels Sub Area under South Western Command from Maj-Gen Hari B Pillai at the Bathinda Military Station.
On assuming the command, he urged all ranks to continue to maintain the high standards of professional, operational and administrative excellence and uphold the core values of the Army.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the National Defence College, New Delhi, Sridhar was commissioned into the artillery in December 1991 and has vast operational experience of serving along all borders of India.
He has been decorated with the Sena Medal for distinguished service.
