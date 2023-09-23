 Gen Zia’s K2 plan lives on in US via non-profit firm : The Tribune India

  Gen Zia's K2 plan lives on in US via non-profit firm

Gen Zia’s K2 plan lives on in US via non-profit firm

Gen Zia’s K2 plan lives on in US via non-profit firm

Khalistan supporters are often seen taking out rallies in Canada. File



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 22

Called the Kashmir-Khalistan or K2 plan of the Pakistan’s ISI, it had gun-toting boys carry out wanton killings in Punjab and Kashmir during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Was aimed at destabilising Punjab

  • Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) plan aimed at destabilising Punjab so that Pak could have edge in war
  • K2 plan is dead on ground, but thrives among a miniscule number of people in Canada, US and UK

Masterminded by Pakistan’s then President General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s, it continues to live on, at least in ideology and funding, via a non-profit company in the US. Also via certain elements in the UK and Canada. It was aimed at destabilising Punjab so that Pakistan could have an edge in a war against India.

Today, the K2 plan is dead on ground. Now, the fight is carried out on social media directed from abroad. The Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front (KKRF) was registered in 2019 as a non-profit corporation in the US. Though the KKRF is modelled on the K2 plan of the ISI to destabiliseIndia, security agencies are aware of its activities.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the SFJ, is also one of the partners in the KKRF along with Mohd Salman Yunus. Another prominent partner of the KKRF is Ghazala Habib, director of separatist organisation Friends of Kashmir.

Canada houses many pro-Khalistan elements, separatist groups and accommodates their separatist referendums. Amritpal Singh, a separatist leader, arrested in Punjab in April this year, was also groomed by the Khalistan nexus in the US and the UK.

Two arrested for extortion bid