German cops arrest Moga man for killing his two kids

Moga, May 16

A 47-year old man, originally hailing from Baghapurana town of Moga district, was arrested by the German police from Paris, France, today on charges of killing his two children at Hanau in Germany on May 11.

Jeet Singh allegedly slit the throat of his seven-year-old daughter Mukhmani and pushed his 11-year-old son Janatveer Singh through the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment. The siblings’ mother, Balbir Kaur, was at work when the incident occurred.

The girl died on the spot, while the badly injured boy was found lying on the street in front of the building near the market square. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later, said the police in Offenbach.

After bringing him to Germany from France, the police were interrogating Jeet to find out the exact cause and immediate provocation behind the killing.

Sources claimed Jeet had an extramarital relationship with a local woman, due to which his wife and children had been living separately for the past few months. It could have been a possible trigger for the murders, they said. He fled to France after the crime.

The local authorities in Hanoi stated Balbir and her children had been living in the high-rise apartment for the past one year. Balbir’s parents, who live at Baghapurana, had alerted the Moga police about the incident, fearing Jeet could return to India.