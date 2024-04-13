Germany-based terrorist held from IGI Airport, Delhi

Amritsar, April 12
The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the police today claimed to have busted a terror module with the arrest of its Germany-based operative Prabhpreet Singh Sidhu. He was arrested from IGI Airport, Delhi.
DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said the Khalistan Zindabad Force’s Belgium-based terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura was planning to hit some high-profile targets in Punjab. He was providing weapons and financial support to his accomplices.
He was produced in the local court and brought on three-day police remand.
The DGP said following a tip off, the police had nabbed four operatives of the module in December 2020, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.
During probe, the accused had disclosed that they were working at the behest of Bhura and his aide Prabhpreet.
The DGP said since Prabhpreet was living in Germany, the police after nominating him in this case, got issued Look-Out Circular against him through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, to ensure his arrest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today