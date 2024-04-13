Germany-based terrorist held from IGI Airport, Delhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the police today claimed to have busted a terror module with the arrest of its Germany-based operative Prabhpreet Singh Sidhu. He was arrested from IGI Airport, Delhi.

DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said the Khalistan Zindabad Force’s Belgium-based terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura was planning to hit some high-profile targets in Punjab. He was providing weapons and financial support to his accomplices.

He was produced in the local court and brought on three-day police remand.

The DGP said following a tip off, the police had nabbed four operatives of the module in December 2020, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession.

During probe, the accused had disclosed that they were working at the behest of Bhura and his aide Prabhpreet.

The DGP said since Prabhpreet was living in Germany, the police after nominating him in this case, got issued Look-Out Circular against him through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, to ensure his arrest.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Germany #Punjab Police